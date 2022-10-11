New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Team India's former batting coach Sanjay Bangar talked about the impact of ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup leading to a change in the other team's batting approach against India.

Bumrah's injury ruling him out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup means that the Indian cricket team will have to find someone who can fill in for one of the most pivotal roles in Team India's bowling department.

Bumrah's injury has led to a number of names being considered as suitable replacements for him such as Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammad Siraj. Fans are on the tips of their toes to see who will be the most suitable replacement for Bumrah.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Live, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar and former South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn spoke about the impact of Jasprit Bumrah's loss to Team India and who can be his replacement in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

"There were really small signs of concern, because when Jasprit Bumrah did not play the first match, then he played the second game, and then suddenly, he was rested. You suddenly start to think whether this is serious, because he had been out on rest and rehab for a long time and he was somebody who was given a task of strengthening. It comes as a huge blow because an Indian attack without Jasprit Bumrah means that a lot of teams will start thinking differently as to how they would approach their batting against the Indian bowling attack. So, a huge blow for India, but again, in sport, one man's loss is another man's opportunity. Hopefully, maybe a Deepak Chahar or Shami or Arshdeep can be there and leave a mark on the World Cup Down Under," Sanjay Bangar.

Bumrah's injury has led to a number of suitors eyeing their place in the Indian squad and with the big boots of Jasprit Bumrah to fill, the selectors have a major decision to make ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Dale Steyn said, "It's a tough one. You can hope that the World Cup brings an opportunity for somebody to kind of be better than they actually are sometimes. They perform way better than they normally would. So, whoever takes his place, I hope that would be the case for them. Whoever gets selected, You probably want them to raise their game by a small percentage because of the hole that they are filling. Somebody like Bumrah, it's so difficult to fill his place. He is such a world-class player. India will miss him tremendously in this World Cup." (ANI)

