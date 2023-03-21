New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Bridge Federation of India on Tuesday announced the national teams for the forthcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The sporting extravaganza is slated for September 23 to October 8.

The team was picked after its annual coaching camp and selection trials at the Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence in Greater Noida from March 2-18.

The trials were conducted under the auspices of the Sports Authority of India, and the selection of team was undertaken in four categories (only 3 for Asian Games).

This team is also expected to represent India at the World Team Championships in Morocco in August this year.

Contract bridge is one of the most popular mind sports in the world and is a priority sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

It was introduced at the Asian Games in Jakarta where India won one gold and two bronze medals.

Despite the fact that the number of events have been reduced from six to three, the team is looking to surpass its medal tally this year.

Asian Games team:

Open teams: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani and Ajay Khare

Reserve 1: Kaustabh Bendre and Sayantan Kushari

Coach: Mr Joyjit Sensarma

Mixed Team: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar and Sandeep Karmarkar

Reserve 1: Hema Deora and Rana Roy

Coach: Vinay Desai

Ladies Team: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Alka Kshirsagar, Bharti Dey, Kalpana Gurjar and Vidya Patel

Reserve 1: Richa Shriram and Meenal Thakur

Coach: Anal Shah.

