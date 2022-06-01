New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Indian cricket fraternity mourned the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died on Tuesday night.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman took to Twitter to express his grief at the passing away of the popular singer.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble also expressed his condolences for the singer's family and friends, tweeting, "Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends.

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag also took to social media to express his grief.

"Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian all-rounder also took to social media to mourn the demise of KK.

"Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Former Indian opener and domestic cricket giant Wasim Jaffer also expressed his grief over the singer's demise. "Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal" Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends," he tweeted.

On Tuesday night, the singer performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8.30 p.m. Suddenly, he fell ill and was brought to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

The news of his untimely demise has left his fan shattered and the entertainment industry in shock.

Born in New Delhi to C S Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli on August 23, 1968, he was an alumnus of Delhi's Mount St Mary's School. Following his college, KK reportedly had a short stint as a marketing associate in the hotel industry after which he shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in music.

Though a Malayali by birth, who had never undergone any formal training in music, KK never shied away from singing in languages he was not much acquainted with, like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. This is yet another reason why the singer's fans can be found across the nation.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others. (ANI)

