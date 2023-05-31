New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The 2023-24 season of Indian Football is set to kick off from June 1, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The season will conclude on May 31, 2024.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

"The 2023-24 season of Indian Football is set to kick off on June 1, 2023, and end on May 31, 2024," said a statement from AIFF on Wednesday.

The same season dates are applicable for both Men's and Women's football.

Also Read | Big Blow to Manchester United! Forward Anthony Martial Ruled out of FA Cup Final Clash Due to Injury.

Professional clubs across the country can register their players across two windows, the first of which will begin on June 9 and terminate on August 31, 2023.

The second window for registration of professional players will begin on January 1 and end on January 31, 2024. The two windows of registration are applicable to both men's and women's football, added the statement.

The registration period for amateur players, on the other hand, will begin on June 1, 2023, and end on May 31, 2024, for both men and women footballers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)