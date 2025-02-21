Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team overcame a goal deficit to beat Ireland 3-1 in the FIH Hockey Pro League here on Friday.

Harmanpreet Singh's side was stunned in the eighth minute when Jeremy Duncan scored from a field effort. But the Indians bounced back strongly, scoring a field goal through Mandeep Singh in the 22nd minute.

Jarmanpreet Singh (45th) and Sukhjeet Singh (58th) then scored a goal each from penalty corners to guide India to a convincing win.

India will now take on Ireland in the return-leg match here on Saturday.

India are currently placed fifth in the standings with nine points from five games.

The first quarter was an all-Irish affair as they made multiple circle entries and took the lead in the eighth minute when Duncan smashed the ball past Krishan Bahadur Pathak, making a swift foray from the right with no real threat from the defenders.

It was Matthew Nelson's assist that set up the fantastic opening goal. Ireland made a few more attempts at goal, including a penalty corner but couldn't increase the lead.

India made efforts by launching a promising attack early in the second quarter. It began with Sukhjeet attempting a shot at goal after picking up the ball from inside the circle but, unfortunately, he ended up losing possession.

Ireland's defence was firm while their attack was well-structured, which drew rare appreciation from India chief coach Craig Fulton who said, "credit to Ireland for the first quarter".

He was evidently not happy with how India started but Mandeep changed that in the second quarter when he scored a sensational goal in the 22nd minute.

He picked up the ball from Abhishek, drove through the right flank and took aim with an ambitious, powerful shot. It was bang on target, finding the corner post.

India dramatically turned their fortunes around in the second quarter, launching lethal attacks and denting Ireland's defence.

The third quarter saw India work tirelessly to take the lead. The occasion finally arrived in the 45th minute when they were awarded a penalty corner.

Harmanpreet's drag-flick was blocked by the Irish keeper but Jarmanpreet, who had just made a perfect injection, was quick to pick up the rebound and put it past the goalie to give the hosts a 2-1 lead.

The final 15 minutes were eventful with plenty of scoring opportunities. India won a penalty corner with a few minutes left on the clock, while under-pressure Ireland lost a man as Luke Witherow got a yellow card.

With just a little over a minute left for the final hooter, Sukhjeet scored the third goal for India, and this one was sublime. Instead of taking the drag-flick, Harmanpreet adopted a brilliant variation. He passed the ball to Rajinder, who took the shot with Sukhjeet only having to give the finishing touch.

