New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his remarkable form as he crossed the 3000-run mark in international cricket across all formats on Friday. Jaiswal achieved this milestone during Day 1 of the second and final Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Jaiswal has slammed 3156 runs in just 50 fixtures, averaging 47.81, including eight hundreds and 17 fifties, with a strike rate of 76.88 and a best of 214*.

Jaiswal brought his seventh Test hundred on Day 1, and remained unbeaten on 173* at stumps. This is the second instance of Jaiswal scoring 150+ runs on the opening day of a Test in India, after 179 against England in Vizag in 2024.

The only other player to achieve this multiple times on the first day on Indian soil was Virat Kohli, who also accomplished this feat on the same two venues (151 vs England in Vizag in 2016 & 156 vs Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2017).

Five out of Jaiswal's seven Test hundreds have been above 150; only Don Bradman has had more 150+ scores before turning 23 (8). Jaiswal, as an opener for India, has slammed the most number of hundreds since his debut (7), the rest of the others combined is 6.

Among all teams, the next most by an opener in the same period is four centuries by Ben Duckett.

Coming to the match, Jaiswal slams a majestic 150+, which cruised India to 318/2 at the end of the third session of the second and final Test against the West Indies. At stumps, India posted 318/2 with Jaiswal 173* and Indian skipper Shubman Gill 20* unbeaten on the crease, putting the host into a commanding position.

The duo added 67 runs off 129 balls for the third wicket. India made 98 runs in the final session and lost just one wicket of Sai Sudharsan.

Brief score: India 318/2 in 90 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173*, Sai Sudarshan 87; Jomel Warrican 2/60) vs West Indies. (ANI)

