India national cricket team opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has slammed a wonderful century in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. The star batter scored the century on the first day of the Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This was the seventh century in Yashasvi Jaiswal's Test career, and it came at the seventh different venue. After slamming the century against the West Indies, the 23-year-old celebrated in style, firstly by kissing his helmet, and then making the heart symbol with his hands and giving a flying kiss. Shubman Gill Wins Toss for First Time as Team India Test Captain in 7th Match, Teammates and Coach Gautam Gambhir Celebrate Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Celebrates With Heart Gesture and Flying Kisses

