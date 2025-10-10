Indian cricketer Sai Sudharsan missed out on his century as he got dismissed on his personal score of 87 during the India vs West Indies second Test Day 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sai was batting well with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end and was nearing the century by pacing his innings rather well. It is when a ball from Jomel Warrican turned sharply and hit his pads in front of the wicket and he was adjudged LBW. Sudharsan became the 100th batter to be dismissed for a personal score of 87 in Test cricket. The score of 87 is also called Devil's number in Test cricket, specially among Australians, as it is 13 away from a 100. IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Stumps: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Mammoth Century, Sai Sudharsan's Crafty 87 Power India to Dominant 318/2 in First Innings.

Sai Sudharsan Becomes 100th Player to Be Dismissed On Devil's Number 87

Sai Sudharshan becomes the 100th player to be dismissed at Devil's Number in Test cricket. Only 14 of them are Australians though (87 is a superstition number in Australian cricket)#INDvsWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 10, 2025

