Augusta [US], April 10 (ANI): Three players of Indian origin, all of whom have tasted success on the PGA Tour. Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia have been here before, and now, Aaron Rai joins them on his debut Masters.

Theegala and Bhatia have an added tag to their name this year with an Indian sponsorship from Hero, one of the biggest Indian backers of the sport in and out of the country.

Also Read | UCL 2024-25: Luis Enrique Says PSG Showed 'Personality and Character' in 3-1 Comeback Win Over Aston Villa in UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg.

Bhatia is paired with none other than Rory McIlroy, who is seeking his maiden Masters to complete a career Grand Slam, and the rising young star Ludvig Aberg. Theegala sees himself in the group with Sepp Straka and Sam Burns, two very solid players.

Rai will tee off with 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith and American JT Poston.

Also Read | What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket? Know, Details, Origin and Practice of Controversial Celebration Performed by Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli Digvesh Rathi and Others.

Theegala and Bhatia are thrilled at being recognised by the country.

"Partnering with a global brand like Hero MotoCorp is truly a dream come true, especially given my ambition to compete and share my passion for golf around the world for many years ahead. India, and specifically the Hero Indian Open, holds special significance as an integral part of my family's heritage," said Bhatia, whose mother was in India for a family wedding function in December.

Theegala, who also came to India last year for a family function, said, "I am honoured to have been selected by Hero MotoCorp to represent them worldwide. Akshay and I are very good friends, and we are excited to be working with Hero to increase their brand visibility through all our appearances. We are both committed to encouraging the success of young athletes from around the world in their sports and personal endeavours."

"We are thrilled to welcome Akshay and Sahith to the Hero family. These exceptional young golfers, both of Indian descent, embody our core values of passion, integrity, and courage. Their dedication and achievements align perfectly with our mission to champion excellence in sports globally. As a proud Indian brand with a strong legacy of supporting athletes across disciplines, we take immense pride in fostering the talent of Indians on the world stage. Hero MotoCorp is globally recognized for innovation and sustainability, and as we continue to expand our brand's influence, we engage with youth icons who inspire the next generation. Akshay and Sahith's journey will further strengthen our long-standing association with golf, and we wish them great success this week and in their future endeavours, " said Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp who also sponsors the two National Opens of India, the Dubai Desert Classic and the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Over the years, the Masters was almost synonymous with Tiger Woods. When he showed up in his prime, he was an overwhelming favourite. Injuries have laid low the 'Tiger', but now it is Scottie Scheffler, who has won twice in last there Masters starts and Rory McIlroy, for whom a win here will complete a career Grand Slam.

The 2025 Masters has an interesting situation. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler comes in with solid form but no wins since Wood's event - the Hero World Challenge. He is yet to win in 2025 but has come close.

Then here is McIlroy who has won twice - AT&T Pebble Beach and the star-studded PLAYERS, often called the fifth Major.

If either Scheffler or McIlroy cane bring in their A-game for this week, it is tough to see anyone else making a run.

But if either stutters, Jon Rahm, who went over to LIV, where he has achieved fair success, is there..

Then there is Bryson DeChambeau, another two-time major champion - a pair of US Opens - and who nearly won the PGA last year in addition.

Justin Thomas has a pair of PGA Championships but has not won for some time. Yet, he is playing superbly now, especially with his irons and that could favour him and he is a superb shot-maker.

Above all the big test is always the golf course at Augusta National in the Masters.

Scheffler is bidding to become only the fourth player after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, to successfully defend the Masters, and McIlroy needs the Jacket to join the "Career Grand Slam Club" which has five members Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Nicklaus and Woods.

The battle lines are drawn.

Tee times of Indian-origin players:

8.52 am (6.22 pm IST): Cameron Smith, JT Poston, Aaron Rai

1.12 pm (10.42 pm IST): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia

1.45 pm (11.15 pm IST): Sahith Theegala, Straka, Burns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)