Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday ran out Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end, heating up the atmosphere with just less than a handful of balls left for the match's conclusion.

Shami did so during the final over of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati.

On the fourth ball of the final over, Shanaka was at the non-strikers end. Shami caught Shanaka backing up too far and leaving his popping crease. Following this, Shami dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end, heating up the atmosphere. However, skipper Rohit Sharma, perhaps knowing that the match was already won, withdrew the appeal. At that point, Lanka needed 83 in three balls, totally unachievable.

This gesture was appreciated well by SL skipper Shanaka, who completed a fighting century, though not enough to win his side the match. He was captured talking to Rohit Sharma after the match.

Though this mode of dismissal is often referred to as 'Mankad' and is perfectly legal within the rules, it has divided the cricketing fraternity wide open at its every instance. While some opine that it is absolutely legal and does not violate the spirit of cricket, the other camp has an opposite view. Indian cricket legend Vinoo Mankad first did this during 1947-48 during India's tour of Australia by running out Australia's Bill Brown at the non-striker's end, which earned it the name 'Mankading'.

Sometimes, the batter at the non-striker's end leaves his popping crease while the bowler is in his/her final delivery stride. If a bowler sees this, he/she can legally attempt to run out that batter as per the laws of the sport. This law has been put in place to keep the batters inside the crease and prevent the unfair, easy stealing of singles by leaving the crease early before a ball is even bowled.

As per Law 41.16.1 (Unfair Play) of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out. In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered."

Last year, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on September 20 that from October 1 onwards, mankading will move from Law 41 (Unfair Play) to Law 38 (Run out) section as per updated playing conditions.

India is 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Put to bat first by Sri Lanka, India scored 373/7 in their 50 overs. Indian top-order batters delivered fantastic contributions, with Virat Kohli (113) scoring his 73rd international ton and 45th ODI ton. Skipper Rohit Sharma (83), Shubman Gill (70) also scored valuable fifties.

Rajitha finished with figures of 3/88 in ten overs. Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjay de Silva took a wicket each.

Chasing 374, Sri Lanka lost wickets at a consistent rate. Knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (108* off 88 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (72 off 80 balls) were exceptional but they did not get much support from other batters, except Dhananjaya de Silva (47 off 40 balls). Nissanka and Asalanka had a 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Umran Malik took three wickets, while Siraj (2/30) provided a good start to Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each.

Virat Kohli was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his century.

The second ODI will take place on January 12 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata while the third ODI will take place in Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram on January 15. (ANI)

