Defending champions Inter Milan will eye a quarterfinal spot when they face Parma in the Coppa Italia 2022-23. The Serie A giants beat Napoli in the Italian top flight league and it seemed that they would push their title challenge but what followed was a 2-2 draw against Monza in their last match. Simone Inzaghi’s side are favourites though to go through but Parma surely will not make it easy for them. Inter, having won the last edition of the tournament, will play their first match in it this season. They might rest Romelu Lukaku with the Belgian striker suffering an injury against Monza. Lautaro Martinez, who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina last month, is likely to start in his place. Martinez was one of Inter's goal-scorers against Monza. Cristiano Ronaldo To Play in India? Here’s How Fans Can Witness Al-Nassr Star in Action Against ISL Team in AFC Champions League.

Parma will reportedly be without the experience of Gianluigi Buffon with the 44-year-old missing this trip to San Siro. The Serie B side got the better of Salernitana and Bari to enter the round of 16 and will be hoping to pull off an upset by knocking out the defending champions. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Inter Milan vs Parma, Coppa Italia 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Inter Milan vs Parma quarterfinal match in Coppa Italia 2022-23 will be played at the St. James Park. The Coppa Italia 2022-23 match will take place on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Thomas Muller Makes U-Turn on Playing for Germany, Claims ‘I’m Always Available’.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Parma, Coppa Italia 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch Coppa Italia 2022-23 matches on TV as there is no official broadcaster available. So, the Inter Milan vs Parma, Coppa Italia 2022-23 match live telecast won't be available in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Inter Milan vs Parma, Coppa Italia 2022-23 Football Match?

With the absence of official broadcaster, there will be no live streaming online available of Inter Milan vs Parma Coppa Italia 2022-23 match. However, fans can try watch live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs. Fans also catch live updates of this match on the team's social media handles.

