New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Noted personalities, including singer Shankar Mahadevan, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and actress Kirron Kher will join India's first youth-led intercity competition to clean beaches, hills and tourist spots under the 'Indian Swachhata League', a government statement said on Friday.

According to the statement, the league will launch a massive campaign to keep their cities garbage-free under the aegis of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. ISL will be organised on Saturday.

Cricketer Venkatesh Iyer batting for 'Incredible Indoris', Mahadevan playing for 'Navi Mumbai ECO Knights', Kirron Kher, Singer B Praak and Bindra supporting 'Chandigrah Challengers' will rally for cleaning beaches, hills and tourist spots, it said.

It also stated that local political representatives and VIPs, ministers, MPs, MLA, mayor, councilors, brand ambassadors are also engaging in flagging off various activities and increasing mobilisation.

According to the statement, Chandigarh Councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Tirupati Mayor B R Sirisha, Tirupati Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Indore Mayor, IMC Pushyamitra Bhargav have joined the league.

The city teams will be competing to clean locations near monuments, tourist attractions and beaches with a heavy footfall.

The locations include Vishnupad, Sitakund, Akshaywati in Gaya; Tajganj in Agra; Nayaghat in Ayodhya; Buland Darwaza in Fatehpur Sikri; Lalbagh in Lucknow;, Assi Ghat in Varanasi; Atal Bridge on Sabarmati river front; Gandhi Ashram, Sardar Patel Statue in Gandhinagar; Gomti river in Gujarat; Cuffe Parade, Worli Fort, Juhu Patti in Greater Mumbai; Meghdoot Garden in Indore; Khandala Lake in Lonavla.

