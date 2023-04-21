Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Former Indian tennis star Ramesh Krishnan feels that the pandemic has hit the country's progress in the sport and it can only go up from here.

Sumit Nagal is India's highest ranked player at 366 currently.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Three Wickets As Chennai Super Kings Restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/7.

Earlier this year, India lost to Denmark 2-3 to be relegated to Davis Cup World Group II for the first time since the new format was launched in 2019.

"A lot of competitions have moved to Europe, but that is something we have to live up with. The pandemic also has hit India quite badly," the former Wimbledon quarterfinalist said during the launch of Jaidip Mukerjea's autobiography 'Crosscourt'.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Final in Ahmedabad on May 28, Chennai to Host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator.

"I hope it starts moving up now. We only can go up from here. The quality of tournaments has come down in India."

Former India No. 1 Somdev Devvarman feels the key is to bring quality tournaments back to the country.

"We have hit rock bottom in many ways. Hopefully tournaments will bring tennis back to its glory days."

"It's not just about one or two things. The entire puzzle needs to fall into place. Hopefully we have better days in the future," Somdev said.

The book was launched on Mukerjea's 81st birthday.

Mukerjea, who dominated the country's tennis circuit alongside Ramanathan Krishnan and Premjit Lall in the 1960s, recalled his early memories and delved into the triumphs and disappointments of his career in the book.

Mukerjea 'gamble' pays off

================

The former Davis Cup captain recalled how he brought together India's most successful pair of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, who went on to win three Grand Slams, 25 ATP Tours and rose to World No. 1.

Mukerjea said: "We had a Davis Cup training camp here (in 1994). Bhupathi was not in the team, but he was very promising.

"I had a decision to make to put him in the team. third or fourth member Zeeshan Ali and Mahesh Bhupathi. I took a gamble.

"I put Mahesh instead of Zeeshan who was higher ranked that time. All hell broke loose, everyone including (former president) RK Khanna asked if I was doing the right thing.

"That's how the 'Indian Express' journey started. I am sure if they played little more together they would have won more Grand Slams together," he signed off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)