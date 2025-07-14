New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The 2025 Under-20 Wrestling Championship concluded on Sunday with the final bouts in the remaining five weight categories of Freestyle Wrestling. The Indian Under-20 freestyle wrestling team delivered a commendable performance, finishing as runner-up, securing a total of two gold, a solitary silver, and five bronze medals, with an overall score of 157 points. Iran claimed the Championship Trophy.

Ankush (57kg) showcased a dominant performance throughout the tournament. He defeated the Kazakh wrestler in the final with a score of 7-4, after a tough journey that saw him overcome top contenders from Iran (10-0), Japan (5-0), and Uzbekistan (9-0) without conceding a single point until the final, according to a press release by WFI.

Amit (79 kg) started his campaign with a bye, followed by a win by fall over the Turkmenistan wrestler in the quarterfinals. He then overpowered the Uzbek wrestler in the semifinals with a technical superiority (10-0). In a close and intense final, Amit edged past his Iranian opponent 5-4 to bag the second gold for India.

Ashwani (65 kg) began strongly, defeating a Mongolian opponent by fall in the qualification round and overcoming the Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan wrestlers in the quarters and semis, respectively.

In the final, however, he was unable to maintain momentum and had to settle for the silver medal. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan bout did not take place due to group separation. The Pakistani wrestler, Mohd. Abdulla secured a bronze by defeating a Korean wrestler.

Saurabh (70 kg) defeated the Chinese wrestler by fall in the bronze medal bout. Sachin (86 kg) won against the Korean wrestler. Sachin (92 kg) secured victory over the Mongolian opponent by fall. Vishal (97 kg) dominated the Uzbek wrestler with a technical superiority win (10-0).

Jaspooran Singh (125 kg) clinched bronze with a technical superiority (11-0) win against Uzbekistan. Earlier, he had notable wins over strong opponents from Iran and Kyrgyzstan before losing to Kazakhstan in the semifinal.

With this stellar performance, the Indian Under-20 wrestling teams have concluded the championship with a total of 21 medals, comprising 10 gold, three silver, and eight bronze medals, across all styles, a historic achievement that reflects the growing strength of Indian wrestling on the global stage. (ANI)

