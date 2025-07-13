England Women's National Football Team vs Wales Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: England have a crucial game coming up against Wales in the Women’s Euro 2025, with their qualification on the line. After a narrow 2-1 defeat to France, the Lionesses did well to bounce back in style with a 4-0 win over the Dutch, which not only added three points to their tally but also lifted their goal difference. Opponents Wales are already out after two defeats and they will be playing for their pride here. With the Dutch facing qualified France in the other game of this group, England have a golden chance of making it to the next stage here. England versus Wales will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Wales Feels Call of History To Beat England and Eliminate Defending Champions.

Alex Greenwood played as a left-back for England against the Netherlands and she is likely to continue her position there. Lauren James bagged a brace in the last game and she will be a key player on the wings, with Lauren Hemp on the other flank. Ella Toone will be the key playmaker here with Alessia Russo as the central striker.

Hayley Ladd will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for the game for Wales. Olivia Clark and Hannah Cain will hope for recalls with the Wales management likely to freshen things up against England. Safia Middleton-Patel in goal should expect a busy day at work with Wales not having the best of defence. UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Poland Beats Denmark for First Ever European Championship Win.

England vs Wales UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match England vs Wales Date Monday, July 14 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue AFG Arena, St Gallen Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England vs Wales UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The England Women's National Football Team is set to lock horns with the Wales Women's National Football Team in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Monday, July 14. The England vs Wales UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be played at the AFG Arena in St Gallen and it begins at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Wales, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the England vs Wales UEFA Women's Euro 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For England vs Wales UEFA Women's Euro 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of England vs Wales UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch England vs Wales live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. England will dominate this game from the onset and should secure a 3-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2025 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).