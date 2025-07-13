Netherlands Women's National Football Team vs France Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: France are through to the next round of the 2025 Women’s Euros with wins in their opening two matches here and next up face the Netherlands this evening, looking to continue their winning run and finish top of the group. The Les Bleus dominated England and Wales and with the knockout stage of the campaign, it is imperative they continue to grow from strength to strength. The Dutch will target a victory, too, considering England is expected to beat Wales. The manner of their defeat against England exposed their weakness in defence and the team needs to improve quickly. Netherlands versus France will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Dutch could recall Danielle van de Donk in the starting eleven as they need some experience to counter France's dominance. Vivianne Miedema, Chasity Grant, and Jill Roord will form the from three for the team. Sherida Spitse and Lineth Beerensteyn are some of the players hoping to find a way to the starting eleven here.

France have qualified and this could tempt the management to make some changes on the side. Maelle Lakrar, Sakina Karchaoui, and Oriane Jean-Francois are all in contention for a place in the playing eleven. Amel Majri will be the playmaker in this team with Kadidiatou Diani and Melvine Malard on the wings. Marie-Antoinette Katoto will be the player leading their attacking line. UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Poland Beats Denmark for First Ever European Championship Win.

Netherlands vs France UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Netherlands vs France Date Monday, July 14 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue St Jakob-Park, Basel Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Netherlands vs France UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Netherlands Women's National Football Team vs France Women's National Football Team match in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is on Monday, July 14. The Netherlands vs France UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be played at the St Jakob-Park, Basel and it begins at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs France, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Netherlands vs France UEFA Women's Euro 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For Netherlands vs France UEFA Women's Euro 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs France UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch Netherlands vs France live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. France might not play their first team here and we could see them dropping points in this match.

