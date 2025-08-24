New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup this year, the Indian Women's Cricket Team will undergo a skill-based week-long conditioning camp in Visakhapatnam, starting August 25.

The location is strategic, as only Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Sneh Rana from the squad have prior experience playing at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, having done so back in 2014, according to ESPNcricinfo.

India is scheduled to play two major matches in Visakhapatnam: first against South Africa on October 9, followed by Australia on October 12. Limited experience at venues like Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, and Indore has been a key talking point ahead of the World Cup.

Earlier on Friday, Navi Mumbai replaced Bengaluru as one of the tournament venues, which could benefit the Women in Blue, as they have played extensively there over the last three to four years in both international cricket and the Women's Premier League.

The skill-based conditioning camp was initially planned for Bengaluru but was shifted to Visakhapatnam after the Karnataka State Cricket Association was unable to secure state police approval for hosting matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

All players and reserves of the World Cup squad, along with the India A side selected for warm-up matches, are expected to participate in the camp.

The camp will include two intra-squad day and night practice matches before the team heads to New Chandigarh for the ODI series against Australia, starting September 16.

Following the 50-over series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will travel to Bengaluru for two World Cup warm-up games against England (September 25) and New Zealand (September 27) before moving to Guwahati for their opening ICC Women's World Cup match against Sri Lanka on September 30. (ANI)

