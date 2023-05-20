Adelaide [Australia], May 20 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team put up a solid show in the second game of their tour of Australia, but the hosts won the neck-and-neck match 3-2 in Adelaide on Saturday.

For India, Sangita Kumari (13') and Gurjit Kaur (17') scored a goal each, while Tatum Stewart (12', 45') and Pippa Morgan (38') netted the goals for Australia.

The first quarter of the game started with India dominating Australia with high pressing and testing their defence on numerous occasions, but despite being on the back foot, the hosts somehow managed to take the lead when Tatum Stewart (12') converted a penalty corner. However, India were quick to respond as Sangita Kumari (13') scored a field goal to level the score.

Salima Tete made a brilliant run from the midfield and passed the ball to the unmarked Sharmila Devi who put it to the back post for Sangita to put the ball beyond Australia's goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram. The opening quarter ended with the score tied at 1-1.

However, India scored a quick goal to take a very well-deserved lead at the beginning of the second quarter courtesy of their high tempo and attacking game. It was Gurjit Kaur (17') who converted a penalty corner with her brilliant shot into the top right corner to put the visitors in front. India continued to press high and also came close to scoring a few times but couldn't find the back of the net. The visitors went into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.

Riding high on confidence with the score in their favour, India continued to put relentless pressure on Australia in the third quarter as well due to which the hosts even struggled to keep the possession. However, Australia still managed to level the score as Pippa Morgan (38') converted a penalty corner by deflecting in the shot by Maddy Fitzpatrick. A few minutes later Tatum Stewart (45') scored a penalty stroke to help Hockeyroos take the lead. The third quarter came to a close 3-2 in favour of Australia.

The fourth quarter witnessed India creating numerous chances in a bid to find the equaliser, however, Australia kept their defence tight to make sure that the match ended 3-2 in their favour.

Notably, Indian team defender Deep Grace Ekka, who made her International debut in 2011, and forward Sharmila Devi, who made her Senior team debut against the USA in the 2019 Women's FIH Olympic Qualifiers, completed 250 and 50 International Caps respectively when they took the field for the match.

Indian Women's Hockey Team will next take on Australia on May 21. (ANI)

