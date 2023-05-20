Manchester United need two wins out of their final three matches to qualify for next season’s Champions League and the Red Devils are in action this evening, an away tie versus Bournemouth. They returned to winning ways with a much-needed three points at home against Wolves but their poor away form remains a cause of concern. Bournemouth saved themselves from relegation earlier this month and it means they will be playing with much more freedom against Manchester United. Erik ten Hag needs Champions League football to boost the ability of the club to sign top players in the summer and he will need his team to end the season on a bright note. Bournemouth versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League: Phil Jones Set to Leave Manchester United After 12 Years.

Hamed Traore is not fully fit but will likely return before the end of the season for Bournemouth while Ryan Fredericks, Antoine Semenyo and Junior Stanislas are all ruled out. Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing will be the main in the attacking third with Jefferson Lerma and Joe Rothwell manning the midfield. Defence led by Lloyd Kelly will have to be on their toes throughout the game with United boasting of a quality attack.

Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for the game due to illness and Jadon Sancho is likely to be his replacement on the left wing. Anthony Martial will lead the attack with Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker behind him. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen remain the first-choice midfield pairing for Erik ten Hag and the duo will get a game again here. Premier League: Roberto Firmino, James Milner Among Quartet Players to Leave Liverpool at End of Season.

How to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in India

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2 channel. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans however will need a subscription to enjoy the live streaming. Manchester United are not at their very best at the moment but should do enough to secure crucial three points in this game.

