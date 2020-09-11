Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team midfielder Lilima Minz believes that the team certainly has the talent to win a medal at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"We certainly have the talent to win a medal in Tokyo. Our team has seen a steady rise since I first joined the team in 2013. I think earlier, we lacked belief in ourselves, but now, we are ready to compete against any top side in the world," Hockey India's official website quoted Minz as saying.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Says 'Take Me Home' As he Chills on The Sets of a Shoot With RCB Teammate AB de Villiers, Fiancee Dhanashree Verma Has a Hilarious Reply.

"We have certainly worked hard for the success we have seen in the last couple of years, but a lot of credit for the good results should go to Hockey India. They have provided all the necessary equipment, brought in the best coaches and trainers and ensured that we have all the facilities at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru, where we spend most of our time. In the end, it's us players who have to go out and do the job, but the support from Hockey India has been fantastic," the midfielder added.

With over 150 international caps under her belt, Minz's rich streak of experience will be a huge advantage for the Indian team at the Olympics next year. When asked how she started her journey in hockey, she expressed that going for the Rourkela Panposh Sports Hostel trials changed her life.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Aim to Win IPL 2020 to Clinch Fifth Title, Check Out Strengths & Weakness of Rohit Sharma & Men.

"When I was in school, the Rourkela Panposh Sports Hostel had held trials for hockey players. Those who knew about the trials, they went for it, but since I didn't know about the trials, I was on my way out of my school. When I was leaving, the coach who had come to conduct the trials called me and asked me to join the selection process. I took part in the trials and got selected to practice at the Rourkela Panposh Sports Hostel. After learning the techniques at the hostel and practicing there for five-six years, I eventually made to the Junior National Camp in 2011. Therefore, going for the Rourkela Panposh Sports Hostel trials changed my life," said Minz. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)