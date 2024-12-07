Muscat, Dec 7 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team will not only look to defend its title but also hope to qualify directly for next year's junior World Cup when it open its campaign against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

The tournament, scheduled from December 7 to 15, also serves as a qualifying event for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, which will be held in Chile.

Also Read | Sumit Nagal Gets Direct Entry Into Australian Open 2025, Will Play Fifth Grand Slam in a Row.

Under coach Tushar Khandker, India will be led by Jyoti Singh while Sakshi Rana will be her deputy.

The team also comprises players like Deepika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo and Mumtaz Khan who have played for the senior side since last year's title win.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of CFC vs EBFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Last year, India defeated South Korea 2-1 in the final to win the title for the first time.

India are grouped in Pool A alongside China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

Pool B will feature South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.

Each team will play every opponent in their pool once and the top two teams from each pool will not just confirm a semifinal spot but also a place in next year's World Cup.

The third and fourth placed teams of each pool will then compete for the last spot for the junior World Cup.

"We are excited to get on the field and start the tournament strong. Defending the title is going to be challenging but I'm sure the team is going to give it their all and make our country proud. The tournament is also very important since qualification for the junior World Cup is at stake so we are doubly determined to bring home the title again," said captain Jyoti.

"The team has trained hard leading to the tournament and now it is time to perform. We have an experienced team with a lot of talent and passion. We are confident we can defend our title," added vice-captain Sakshi.

If India finish as one of the top two teams in Pool A, they will advance to the semi-final, which will be played on December 14.

The title clash of the tournament will be played on December 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)