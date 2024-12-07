East Bengal FC won their first match in the ISL 2024-25 season as they defeated the NorthEast United in their recent league fixture. But the side remains at the bottom of the ISL 2024-25 standings with five goals scored in eight matches. With six losses the side needs to collect themselves in the defensive end to collect some points from the matches. They will face Chennaiyin FC next. Chennaiyin FC won two, East Bengal FC won just one match while five encounters have ended in draws in their recent eight fixtures. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 Draw in Indian Super League's 1000th Match.

Chennaiyin FC also hasn’t fared well in the ISL 2024-25 season and showed issues upfront and the Marina Machans could be in for a tiring process breaching past East Bengal’s defence. In 10 matches they have scored 16 goals and accepted 16 goals in the current season. The side stands sixth in offensive ratings while fourth on the defensive front. It will be interesting to watch whether East Bengal takes advantage of Chennaiyin FC’s lapses in the game. Check out Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal match details and viewing options below.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennaiyin FC will welcome East Bengal FC on matchday 11 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and it has a start time of 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC streaming options below.

How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal live streaming online for free. With their current run of form, Chennaiyin FC is expected to win this encounter.

