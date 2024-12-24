Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 24 (ANI): Right-hand batter Harleen Deo's strong knock and bowlers collective effort took India women to victory over West Indies by 115 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Kotambi Stadium on Tuesday.

With this win, the women in blue lead the series 2-0 with the third and final match to be played on Friday, December 27.

Also Read | What is Kylian Mbappe’s New Nickname? Know French Superstar’s Recent Title Given to Him By His Real Madrid Teammates With Reason.

Chasing 359, West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews led from the front for the visitors, smashing a valiant 106 off 109 to stabilise the chase on one end, but the Indian bowlers, led by Priya Mishra proved too strong for the visitors.

Opting to bat, the top-order delivered the goods for India, with Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal taking India off to a flying start, forging yet another 110-run opening wicket stand, before Mandhana fell on 53.

Also Read | Cricket Matches on Boxing Day 2024: India vs Australia, South Africa vs Pakistan and Other Games To Be Played on December 26.

Rawal, playing in just her second ODI, shone with a blistering 86-ball 76 as well that pushed India towards a commanding total.

Deol brought out her best in the blue jersey, notching up 115 off just 103 deliveries, and smashing 16 fours along the way. The 26-year-old, alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, added an attacking 116 off 70 balls for the fourth wicket.

Rodrigues helped herself to a swash-buckling 52 off 36, as India closed out their innings at 358/5 - their joint-highest score in women's ODIs.

In return, the West Indies lost a flurry of wickets at the top, with only skipper Matthews holding guard to register her seventh ODI century against the Indian bowlers.

Shemaine Campbelle (38), Zaida James (25) and Afy Fletcher (22) showed resistance later on but India, led by Priya Mishra's three-wicket haul, overcame the visitors by 115 runs.

Pratika Rawal (2-37), Deepti Sharma (2-40) and Titas Sadhu (2-42) grabbed two wickets apiece to bundle out the visitors for 243 in 46.2 overs.

With Australia clinching the ICC Women's Championship after their series win over New Zealand, India will aim to pip England for the second spot, with four games remaining.

Brief Score: India Women 358/5 in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 115, Pratika Rawal 76, Qiana Joseph 1/27) vs West Indies Women (Hayley Matthews 106, Shemaine Campbelle 38, Priya Mishra 3/49). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)