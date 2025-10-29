New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Indian women's team will face Nepal in an exhibition match at the Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, on Wednesday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The fixture comes just two days after the conclusion of the Tri-Nation International Friendlies in Shillong, held during the FIFA Women's International Match Window, where Nepal secured a 2-1 win over India.

The match, organised by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA), promises to be a special occasion for football fans in the region, marking the Blue Tigresses' first-ever international appearance in Sikkim. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang Golay, hosted the Indian and Nepalese women's teams for dinner on the eve of the match against Nepal.

Menla Ethenpa, President, Sikkim Football Association, expressed the state's excitement ahead of the landmark event.

"Sikkim is excited to see an international match between India and Nepal at our doorstep at the Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. We are grateful to Shri Kalyan Chaubey, President, AIFF, for giving us such an opportunity. Moreover, our Indian women's team has qualified for the Asian Cup 2026 after a gap of 22 years," said Ethenpa, as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

"Sikkim has been preparing for the match since last week, with special attention given to the maintenance of the ground. It is expected that a record crowd of approximately 25,000 will attend the stadium to witness the match. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang Golay, has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest on the occasion," he noted.

In a gesture reflecting the state's passion for football, the Sikkim Football Association has announced free entry for the public.

"The hype and atmosphere surrounding the match are incredible. Seeing the enthusiasm of football fans, we decided to make entry free so that football lovers from all corners of Sikkim and neighbouring districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, and North Bengal can come and enjoy the match," Ethenpa added. (ANI)

