Paris [France], October 9 (ANI): India's Dev Javia put in an impressive performance to defeat Mexico's Emiliano Aguilera Guerrero from 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in the second and final group matches of the tournament to enter the Roland-Garros Junior Singles Draw.

Dev stood numero uno at the Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series that took place from 4-10 October 2020 in Paris.

A native of Vadodara, Dev had earlier beaten Brazil's Nicolas Marcondes Zanellato 0-6, 6-1, 10-4 in his first group match held at Roland-Garros. His Coach Shrimal Bhatt, who had accompanied Dev to Paris, was extremely satisfied by his player's performance who put up a stellar show in the finals.

Dev had earlier won the qualifying tournament of the Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series by OPPO which was held in New Delhi in February 2020.

The 18-year-old now becomes the second Indian player to qualify for the Roland Garros Junior Singles in Paris. In 2017 'Abhimanyu Vannemreddy had become the first Indian to win the Junior wild card series and qualify for the Roland- Garros Junior Singles Draw.

For the seventh year running, the qualifying rounds took place in three different countries; India (Delhi), Brazil (Brasilia), and, for the first time, in Mexico (with qualifying stages in Guadalajara and Monterrey, with the final round in Mexico City). (ANI)

