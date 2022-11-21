New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) India's Devika Ghorpade and Preeti Dahiya posted emphatic victories to enter the quarterfinals of IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain on Monday.

The Pune-based Devika made light work of Ireland's Margaret Lambe in the 52kg bout. Her impressive attacking display right from the word go forced the referees to stop the contest in the third round and declare the Indian the winner by an RSC verdict.

Preeti, who hails from Haryana, also put up an equally dominant show in the 57kg bout and hardly allowed her opponent Benedicta Maekinen of Finland to score any point before winning it comprehensively by a unanimous decision.

However, it was heartbreak for Mahak Sharma (66kg), Sahil Chauhan (71kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) — whose challenge ended with losses in their respective bouts.

The seventh day of the prestigious tournament will see 10 Indians, including five women, fighting in the quarter-finals.

Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Griviya Devi Huidrom (54kg), Ravina (63kg) and Bhawna Sharma (48kg) will battle in the women's section whereas Vanshaj (63.5kg), Deepak (75kg), Mohit (86kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Ashish (54kg) will fight it out in the men's category.

