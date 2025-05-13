Jiangshan (China), May 13 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Dilbag Singh delivered a below-par performance, finishing ninth in the men's 96kg category at the Asian Championships here on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old from Punjab registered a total lift of 339kg -- 147kg in snatch and 192kg in clean and jerk. Dilbag, the reigning National Games champion, began with a solid 147kg lift in snatch but failed in his next two attempts at 152kg.

Also Read | Real Madrid Transfer News: New Fullbacks and Centre Backs; Future of Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez and Other Likely Incomings and Departures in Los Blancos Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

He showed better rhythm in the clean and jerk section, successfully completing lifts of 182kg, 187kg, and 192kg.

Iran's Alipour Ali claimed gold with a massive total of 390kg (174kg+216kg), followed by Korea's Won Jongbeom, who secured silver with 385kg (170kg+215kg).

Also Read | IPL 2025: Punjab Kings to Resume Training On May 15; Availability of Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis Still Uncertain.

The bronze went to Iran's Moeini Sedeh Alireza, who lifted 383kg (180kg+203kg). With Dilbag's event, India's campaign at the continental championship came to an end.

Earlier, Nirupama Devi had narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth in the women's 64kg category.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)