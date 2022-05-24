Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): India's first 'Olympic Values Education Programme' (OVEP) by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was launched in Odisha on Tuesday.

The OVEP was officially launched by Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, IOC Member Nita Ambani, IOC Education Commission Chair Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski, Olympian and member of the IOC Athletes' Commission Abhinav Bindra and President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narinder Batra.

OVEP will be integrated into the school education system of Odisha. The programme is being developed in partnership with the Department of School and Mass Education, the Government of Odisha and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust.

IOC Member, Nita Ambani lauded the launch of India's first 'Olympic Values Education Programme' (OVEP), emphasising that OVEP combines the twin powers of education and sport in instilling the core values of Olympism.

The OVEP is a practical set of resources designed by the IOC to introduce young people to the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship. The programme aims to disseminate this values-based curriculum to help children become active, healthy and responsible citizens. A landmark initiative in India's Olympic movement, the launch of OVEP comes as a build-up to the prestigious IOC 2023 Session.

Earlier this year, Ambani led a delegation for India's bid to host the IOC Session in 2023, where India was near unanimously awarded the rights after a gap of 40 years.

The IOC Session in India marks a new era in Indian sports history, giving a boost to India's ultimate Olympic aspirations with a sports ecosystem in the country which would encourage and empower the youth to hone their skills and bring global laurels. Ambani is part of multiple Olympic Movement commissions and OVEP which falls under Olympic Education is especially close to her heart as it helps inculcate core Olympic values in children.

"India is a land of great opportunities and infinite possibilities," said IOC member Nita Ambani.

"We have over 250 million children in our schools, brimming with talent and potential. They are the champions of tomorrow, the future of our nation. Only a small number of children in the world may become Olympians, but every child can be touched by the ideals of Olympism. That is the mission of OVEP, and that is what makes it a huge opportunity for India. As we prepare to host the IOC Session 2023 in Mumbai next year, I look forward to further strengthening the Olympic Movement in our country," she added. (ANI)

