New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): India's frontline cleanliness warriors will take centre stage in the upcoming edition of the nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign, scheduled for June 29.

Over 15000 participations from more than 500 locations in the country is expected this Sunday, with the movement being consistently organised in deep pockets like Chitradurga (Karnataka), Solal gaon (Assam), Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh), Pandharpur (Maharashtra), and more, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

Speaking ahead of the special edition, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative resonates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to action for a healthier, cleaner and more active India. Taking this people's movement forward, the upcoming edition will be particularly meaningful as our 'Swacchata Senanis' come together to uphold the essence of the nationwide cycling drive."

The Sports Minister has also urged all municipal bodies and urban local bodies across states to replicate the event in their own regions, ensuring maximum participation and visibility.

Launched in December last year, with just 500 cycling enthusiasts, the Fit India Cycling Drive has since evolved into a national movement. As of now, the movement has been organised in more than 10,500 locations across the nation with the participation of more than 3.75 lakh individuals.

These cycling drives are conducted by several Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs), and National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country. (ANI)

