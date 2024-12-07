New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) India's Gyaneshwari Yadav, who claimed gold medal in last year's Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, finished fifth in the 49kg category at the IWF World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday.

Yadav managed lifts of 80kg in snatch and 102kg in clean and jerk for a total of 182kg.

She struggled to find her rhythm, failing her first two attempts in snatch and missing her final clean-and-jerk attempt after successfully lifting 99kg and 102kg in her first two tries.

The 21-year-old had lifted a total of 186kg to claim gold at the National Championships in October.

Yadav stepped into the spotlight in the absence of Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who skipped the event to focus on her rehabilitation. Chanu, 30, last competed in the Paris Olympics in August, finishing fourth in the same weight category.

India's other representatives at the ongoing championship include Bindyarani Devi (55kg) in Group B and Ditimoni Sonowal (64kg) in Group C. Notably, no Indian male lifter is competing.

