Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): An explosive century by Josh Inglis and a 130-run partnership with Steve Smith powered Australia to 208/3 in the first T20I against India at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

India needs to score 209 runs to take a 1-0 series lead.

Also Read | Former India Cricketer S Sreesanth and Two Others Accused of Committing Fraud By Kerala Police.

Put to bowl first, Australia was off to a steady start by openers Steve Smith and Matthew Short. While Arshdeep Singh started off by conceding seven runs in the first over, pacer Prasidh Krishna was smashed for three fours by Smith-Short. Smith looked in fine touch, smashing Krishna for two fine cuts.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi produced the breakthrough for India, cleaning up Short's off stump for just 13 off 11 balls. Australia was 31/1 in 4.4 overs.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Things started to pick up with arrival of Josh Inglis to the crease, who started off with a classy cover drive.

At the end of six overs of powerplay, Australia was 40/1, with Smith (17*) and Inglis (8*) unbeaten.

With the help of a four by Inglis, Australia reached the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs. Prasidh was taken to cleaners by Inglis, who smashed him for three fours and a six, getting 23 runs from the eighth over.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was 83/1, with Inglis (43*) and Smith (24*) unbeaten.

Maiden T20I fifty came up for Inglis in just 29 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

A century partnership was up between Inglis and Smith in just 57 balls.

Bishnoi went for 21 runs in the 15th over thanks to three maximums by Inglis. Australia was 151/1 in 15 overs, with Inglis (94*) and Smith (42*) unbeaten.

A boundary hit on delivery by Mukesh Kumar and Steve reached his fifty in 40 balls, with eight fours. But was run out on the very next ball for 52. Australia was 161/2 in 15.5 overs and a 130-run partnership was over.

Inglis scored his maiden T20I ton in 47 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes. 18 runs came off the 17th over by Arshdeep Singh, including four fours by Inglis. Australia was 179/2, with Inglis (110*) and Marcus Stoinis (1*) unbeaten.

Prasidh finally got rid of Inglis for 110 off 50 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal took the catch near the boundary. Australia was 180/3 in 17.2 overs.

A monstrous six by Tim David brought Australia to the 200-run mark in 18.5 overs.

A fine last over by Mukesh Kumar kept Australia at 208/3, with David (19*) and Stoinis (7*) unbeaten.

Prasidh (1/50) and Ravi (1/54) took a wicket each. Mukesh's spell of 0/29 in four overs was perhaps the biggest positive for Indian bowlers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)