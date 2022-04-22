Manchester, Apr 22 (AP) Paul Pogba might have played his last game for Manchester United.

The France midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, came off injured in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday and will take at least four weeks to recover, United manager Ralf Rangnick said Friday.

“I don't think it is very likely that he will be able to play again (this season),” Rangnick said.

Pogba joined United in 2016 for a second spell at a club where he came through the academy, before moving to Juventus in 2012.

He has struggled to reproduce the form he delivers on a more consistent basis for the French national team. (AP)

