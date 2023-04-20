New Delhi Apr 20 (PTI) India's top two paddlers Sharat Kamal and G Sathiyan will clash with each other in the men's singles summit clash of the PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis Tournament.

Veteran Sharath (IOCL) rallied from a game down to win his semifinal to beat talented youngster Ankur Bhattachajee 6-11 11-9 11-9 11-7 11-8 in the best of 7 games format being followed.

In the other semifinal, reigning national champion Sathiyan (ONGC) found his form to beat teammate Saurabh Saha comfortably 4-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8).

The women's semifinals saw youth taking on experience.

Talented junior Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) beat Divya Deshpande (ONGC) 4-2 (11-4, 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9) in an intense encounter.

In the other semifinal, T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) took on fellow teammate and junior Jennifer Verghees in a match which went the full distance to win 4-3.

It was a see saw battle with Jennifer winning the first game comfortably 11-5. She then won the second game as well. Reeth won the third in a close game but lost the very next game and it looked like Jennifer would win.

Reeth,however, then drew on her experience and with tremendous grit won the last 3 games and the match 4-3 (5-11, 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4).

In the veterans final, Pankaj Gupta (ONGC) will take on LV Thakre after they both won their semi final matches comfortably by equal margins 3-1.

Pankaj beat Soneshwar Deka (OIL) 11-2, 13-11, 11-13, 11-4 in the first semi finals and then LV Thakre beat Jayanta Dey (IOCL) 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 in the other veterans semi finals. PTI

