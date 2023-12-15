Kalyani (WB), Dec 15 (PTI) Two first-half goals were enough for Inter Kashi to beat Delhi FC 2-0 and return to winning ways in the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

Mohammed Asif (14th minute) and Jordan Lamela (36th) scored for Inter Kashi for their first home win in the I-League.

Spaniard Lamela netted his fourth goal in the I-League to become Inter Kashi's top-scorer of the season. For 22-year-old Asif, it was his second strike of the campaign after an all-important last-minute equaliser in the draw with Gokulam Kerala on the opening day.

The win, coming on the back of a shock 0-3 loss to bottom dwellers TRAU last Sunday, pushed Inter Kashi to sixth place in the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

Delhi FC have now lost two straight matches, failing to score in both the games after having netted in each of their first eight games of the season. Yan Law's side has dropped to the eighth spot, with 13 points from 10 games.

Inter Kashi will now travel to face Aizawl on December 21, while Delhi face Real Kashmir at Sri Bhaini Sahib in their last match of the year on December 24.

