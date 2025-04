Mumbai, April 24: Inter Kashi knocked Bengaluru FC out of the Super Cup football tournament in penalty shootout after both sides were locked 1-1 in regulation time and booked a quarterfinal spot here on Wednesday. Ryan Williams gave Bengaluru FC the lead in the 61st minute but Inter Kashi equalised through Matija Babovic in the 87th minute to take the match to the shootout. Inter Kashi won 5-3 in the shootout. Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Iker Guarrotxena’s Hat-Trick Helps FC Goa Blank Gokulam Kerala 3–0 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

David Humanes Munoz, Bijoy V, Nikola Stojanovic, Aritra Das and Matija Babovic scored their penalties for Inter Kashi, while Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri and Jorge Pereyra Diaz were the successful penalty takers for Bengaluru FC. Contrary to expectations, Inter Kashi were the ones who kicked strongly off the blocks, taking the game to the ISL runners-up side.

Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi Match Highlights

In the 15th minute, they had their first big chance to go ahead, when Edmund Lalrindika sent the ball to K Prasanth. The forward made a mazy run and evaded his marker but his shot hit the upright when he had only Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to beat.

Minutes later, Edmund took matters into his hands, expertly controlling an aerial ball in the box before dragging his shot just wide of the far post.

Bengaluru had seen enough and knew they had to assert themselves. In the 22nd, Ryan Williams did just that, latching on to a long ball, and then swerving it around Shubham Das, who had made an ill-advised charge off his line.

Williams laid the ball off to Edgar Mendez in the box to fire at an empty goal, but his shot was blocked by a defender. The rebound fell to Alberto Noguera in the six-yard box, and even the Spaniard's shot was blocked, with Inter Kashi's defenders putting their body on the line to protect the goal. Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Chennaiyin FC Eliminated in Pre-Quarters After 0-4 Loss to Mumbai City FC (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The momentum had shifted though, and soon enough Williams released Namgyal Bhutia on the right. The winger twisted outwards, before dragging the ball back to his left foot and firing just wide of the near post. The first half's antics weren't done yet, and Inter Kashi came close once again when Edmund squared a ball back to Mario Barco.

The forward couldn't connect well with his first-time effort, and the attempt was picked off by the defenders. Like in the first half, Inter Kashi were again quicker at the start of the second and tested Sandhu multiple times within the first 10 minutes, the best attempt coming from Nikola Stojanovic's free kick.

The Serbian had fired a perfectly placed shot to the far corner, bent away from the wall, only for Sandhu to dive at full stretch and palm it away. In the 62nd minute, Bengaluru finally broke the deadlock. A long ball from Noguera in the midfield drew Das off his line, but the goalkeeper failed to collect the ball leaving it instead to Williams who calmly brought it under control, before finishing coolly from a sharp angle. ISL Clubs Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Bengaluru FC To Wear Black Armband Against Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup 2025.

The game seemed to be drifting towards the inevitable result before Inter Kashi dialled up things in the final 10 minutes. First, Bidyasagar Singh had a chance when Aritra Das cut the ball back inside the box from the left, only to have it cleared off his feet.

Das' fizzing cross found their target eventually though, and in the 87th minute, Matija Babovic cheekily flicked it in, wrong-footing his marker and Sandhu to grab a late equaliser and send the game to a shootout. In the subsequent shootout, Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Das guessed the right way and saved Alberto Noguera's penalty to take Inter Kashi to the quarterfinals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)