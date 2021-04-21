Milan/Madrid [Italy/ Spain], April 21 (ANI): Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have announced that they will be no longer part of the proposed European Super League project.

On Sunday, 12 of Europe's elite clubs were named as founding members of the breakaway project, designed to rival the UEFA Champions League.

"FC Internazionale Milano confirm that the Club is no longer part of the Super League project. We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation. Our engagement with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change," Inter said in a statement.

"Inter believes that football, like every sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, to keep on exciting fans of all ages around the world, within a framework of financial sustainability. With this vision we look forward to carry on working together with institutions and all stakeholders for the future of the sport we all love," it added.

Atletico Madrid said: "Atletico de Madrid's Board of Directors, which met on Wednesday morning, has decided to formally communicate to the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalise its adhesion to the project.

"Atletico de Madrid took the decision on Monday to join the project due to circumstances that no longer exist today. For the club, harmony between all the groups that make up the Red & White family, especially our fans, is essential. The first team squad and the coach have expressed their satisfaction with the club's decision, as they understand that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria," it added.

Earlier in the day, all the six Premier League clubs -- Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur -- involved in the proposed European Super League, withdrew from the competition.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan are still part of the European Super League but Barcelona's participation is in doubt as the club could withdraw if their members vote against participation.

On Monday, FIFA had also expressed its disapproval for the proposed league. Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) President Aleksander Ceferin has also said that players will be banned from the World Cup and Euros if they participate in the European Super League. (ANI)

