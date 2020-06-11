Sports News | International Olympic Committee Condemns Racism in the Strongest Terms

Lausanne [Switzerland], June 11 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said that it stands for non-discrimination as one of the founding pillars of the Olympic Movement, which is reflected in the Olympic Charter.

The Fundamental Principle 6 of the Olympic Charter read as: "The enjoyment of the rights and freedoms set forth in this Olympic Charter shall be secured without discrimination of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, sexual orientation, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status."

Also Read | Abhinav Bindra Releases Theme Song 'Make a Mark' for 'Taking Refuge' Project Which Supports Refugees (Watch Video).

"The Olympic Games are a very powerful global demonstration against racism and for inclusivity. They are a celebration of the unity of humankind in all our diversity. Athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team all enjoy the same rights, respecting each other and with the same rules applying to everyone without any kind of discrimination. All these athletes live peacefully together in the Olympic Village, sharing their meals, their thoughts and their emotions," IOC said in a statement.

The founder of the IOC Pierre de Coubertin said: "We shall not have peace until the prejudices that now separate the different races are outlived. To attain this end, what better means is there than to bring the youth of all countries periodically together for amicable trials of muscular strength and agility?"

Also Read | Michael Carberry Reveals How Calling Out Coach for Racism Ended His Career at County Club.

The IOC Executive Board supports the initiative of the IOC Athletes' Commission to explore different ways of how Olympic athletes can express their support for the principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter, including at the time of the Olympic Games, and respecting the Olympic spirit.

The postponed Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)