New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced a cash prize for India's medallists and the coaching staff who were part of the contingent for the recently concluded 3rd Asian Youth Games held in Manama, Bahrain.

India achieved its best-ever performance at the continental meet, returning home with a record 48 medals, including 13 gold, 18 silver, and 17 bronze. In the previous two editions in 2009 and 2013, India ended the tournament with 11 and 14 medals, respectively.

Also Read | Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA ODI?.

"This remarkable achievement reflects the growing strength and depth of India's youth sporting ecosystem and stands as a testament to the athletes' dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence. The IOA recognises that such performances are the result of sustained effort, rigorous training, and the invaluable guidance provided by their coaches and support staff," the Association said in a press release.

The IOA announced that a special ceremony will be held soon to felicitate medal winners, coaches, and athletes who secured fourth positions. The gold medallists will receive a reward of Rs 5,00,000 each, while silver and bronze medallists will get Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000 each, respectively.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, November 3: New World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to Make Appearance, Judgment Day Get Tag Title Rematch and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

Athletes who finished in fourth place will be awarded Rs 50,000 each. Meanwhile, the coaches of medal-winning athletes will get Rs 1,00,000 each. The boys' and girls' kabaddi teams, who clinched gold medals in their respective categories, will be honoured with Rs 10,00,000 each.

"The Indian Olympic Association takes immense pride in the exemplary performance of our young athletes at the 3rd Asian Youth Games. Their achievements reflect the future of Indian sport and the potential that lies within our youth. The IOA remains fully committed to providing every possible support to nurture and develop this emerging talent," said PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association.

In Manama, India fielded a contingent of 222, comprising 119 girls and 103 boys. Khushi, 15, opened India's medal account with a bronze in the girls' 70kg kurash event. Ranjana Yadav bagged a silver in the girls' 5000m race walk event.

India's first gold medal came from the girls' kabaddi team, which trounced Iran in the final. Priteesmita Bhoi set a world youth record to win the summit of the girls' 44kg clean and jerk weightlifting event, securing India's first individual gold medal of the competition. On the final day, India claimed 15 medals, including seven golds.

"The IOA reaffirms its continued commitment to promoting excellence in sport at all levels and ensuring that young athletes receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve. The IOA also acknowledges the dedicated efforts of the coaches, National Sports Federations, and support teams who have played a pivotal role in this success," the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)