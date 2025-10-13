New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Monday, held a special felicitation ceremony at the Taj Man Singh Hotel in New Delhi to honour India's medallists from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as per a release from IOA.

The event was graced by P.T. Usha, President of the IOA, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, senior government officials, sponsors, and members of the sporting fraternity. The ceremony celebrated India's athletes who brought pride and inspiration to the nation through their remarkable performances at the Games.

Also Read | Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ISL vs FRA Football Match in IST.

India finished its Paris 2024 campaign with six medals, one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra added to his Tokyo glory with a silver in men's javelin throw, reaffirming his dominance on the world stage. Shooter Manu Bhaker claimed two bronze medals, one in the women's 10 m air pistol event and another in the mixed team category with Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale made history with a bronze in the men's 50 m rifle 3 positions event, while young wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured bronze in men's freestyle 57 kg, becoming one of India's youngest Olympic medallists. The Indian men's hockey team also returned to the podium, winning bronze after a strong campaign that ended with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place match.

Also Read | Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul to Join Lionel Messi in India Visit? Here’s What Organisers Announced About Star Argentina’s Footballers Teammates Joining Him During GOAT Tour 2025 Event.

At the ceremony, the IOA presented cash awards to all medallists and their coaches in recognition of their contribution to India's success. Neeraj Chopra received ₹75 lakh, Manu Bhaker ₹50 lakh and ₹37.5 lakh, Sarabjot Singh ₹37.5 lakh, Swapnil Kusale ₹50 lakh, Aman Sehrawat ₹50 lakh, and the Indian men's hockey team ₹10 lakh (main squad) and ₹5 lakh (reserve players).

Their coaches, including Klaus Erich Bartoneitz, Jaspal Rana, Abhishek Rana, Deepali Deshpande, Ali Shabanov, and Craig Fulton, were also felicitated for their pivotal roles in preparing India's champions.

"I convey my heartfelt congratulations to all our medal winners. Your achievements have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. You stand as symbols of dedication, resilience and limitless potential of Indian youth. To those athletes who may not have returned with medals, please know that your contribution is equally valued. Your effort, your courage and your presence at the Olympic Games inspire millions across our country," said P.T. Usha, President, IOA, as quoted from a release by IOA.

The evening concluded with Raghuram Iyer - CEO of the IOA, expressing their gratitude to the distinguished guests, their federations, the sponsors, and the Indian public for the unwavering support that continues to drive India's Olympic journey forward. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)