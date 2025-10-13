France have won their opening three matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and sit comfortably at the top of Group D. They face Iceland in an away tie this evening wherein another victory will push them an inch closer to booking their place in football’s biggest event. Iceland have suffered back to back defeats, which has pushed them below Ukraine and in the third spot in the standings. This is a massive game for them and they need a positive result here in order to keep a check on Ukraine. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Andri Gudjohnsen misses out for Iceland due to suspension and his place in the starting eleven could be taken up by Daniel Gudjohnsen. Sverrir Ingi Ingason and Daniel Gretarsson have the tough ask of keeping the French attackers at bay. Daniel Gudjohnsen will be the lone striker up top, supported by Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson and Saevar Atli Magnusson in the final third.

Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, Desire Doue, Ibrahima Sonate, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are all missing for France in this game. Central defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for this tie. Jean-Philippe Mateta, the Crystal Palace star, could be given an opportunity to be the central striker. Kingsley Coman and Hugo Ekitike will cut inside from the wide areas to create chances. Adrian Rabiot and Khephren Thuram will form the double pivot in midfield.

Iceland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, October 14 Time 12:15 AM IST Venue Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 5 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When Iceland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Iceland National Football Team are set to host the France National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 14. The Iceland vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Iceland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Iceland vs France live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/ HD TV channel. For Iceland vs France online viewing options, read below. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Luis de la Fuente Likely To Rotate Spain’s Squad As Ferran Torres Drops Out of Bulgaria Game Due to Injury.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Iceland vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Netherlands vs Finland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. France are missing a number of their first team stars but given the depth in the squad, expect them to cruise to a 0-2 win.

