Beijing [China], February 1 (ANI): During their regular joint meeting, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the IOC Athletes' Commission (AC) discussed a number of things including the final preparations for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Other things that were discussed in the meeting include: athletes' experience and engagement, protecting clean athletes and the fight against doping and a new initiative to organise a Town Hall event later on this year to further engage with the athlete community.

Also Read | India Women vs New Zealand Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND-W vs NZ-W Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of India’s Tour of New Zealand.

With only three days to go to the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the focus of the meeting was on the diligent preparations put in place by the organisers to allow the athletes of the world to compete at their best while ensuring the safety of all Games participants.

The IOC AC members expressed their full support for the measures and reported on the very positive feedback received from the global athlete community.

Also Read | Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Many of the 2,900 athletes due to compete at the Games have already landed in Beijing or are about to arrive. Many have expressed their gratitude and excitement about the Games before and after their arrival.

The health and safety of the athletes have been one of the key principles in the delivery of the Olympic Games, with stringent COVID-19 countermeasures put in place to protect all those involved, while preserving the athletes' experience. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)