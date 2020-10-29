Dubai [UAE], October 29 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

MS Dhoni-led side has the worst outing this season in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The side is at the bottom of the table and has nothing to lose as they are out of play-off race.

On the other hand, KKR are at the fifth spot with 12 points and are hoping to finish in top-four. In their last meeting this season, KKR got the better of CSK in Abu Dhabi.

For KKR, Rinku Singh has come in for Prasidh Krishna.

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

