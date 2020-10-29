Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 49. CSK are already out of playoffs race while KKR are still in contention. The Eoin Morgan-led side needs two wins from as many matches to go through. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 live streaming online, live telecast and match score updates on TV. CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 49.

CSK and KKR earlier met each other in Abu Dhabi and Knight Riders emerged victorious by ten runs. Kolkata are placed on fifth spot on the IPL 2020 points table and a win in this fixture will take them to fourth place.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the 49th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 29, 2020 (Thursday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CSK vs KKR game for its online fans in India.

