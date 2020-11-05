Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI): Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Defending champions MI have maintained their dominance in the ongoing tournament after ending the group stages as the table toppers. The Rohit Sharma-led side has displayed a scintillating performance with both bat and ball.

Delhi Capitals finished at the second spot after a comprehensive victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game.

The winner of this will get direct qualification for the summit clash while the loser of the game will have another chance to make to the finals.

Delhi did not tweak their winning combination and opted for the same side.

On the other hand, Mumbai made three changes and brought in Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult who were rested for the last league game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

