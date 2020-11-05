Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2020 (Friday). Both teams finished third and fourth respectively in the table and will be looking to take a step towards IPL glory. The winner will move to Qualifier 2 while the losers will be eliminated. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Both teams won a game each during the league state and will now look to get the better of the other in the Eliminator of Dream11 IPL 2020. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with the best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team in IPL 2020 Eliminator match. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: David Warner

The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has been in sensational form in recent games and should be a must pick in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team. David Warner has scored two 50+ scores in his last two games and will be looking to build on that run.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old has been a revelation this season and should be picked in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team. Devdutt Padikkal scored a half-century in his last game and has been one of the leading run-scorers in IPL 2020. The youngster will play a crucial role in the game.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan spinner has been sensational this season for SRH and has played some sensational cricket in the past few games. Rashid Khan is one of the leading wicket-takers in the competition and has bowled at an economy of less than six. So he must be selected in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

The Indian spinner will play a crucial role in this game and has had a brilliant record against Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken five wickets in the two matches against SRH and will once be looking to build on that. Chahal is also fourth in the list of leading wicket taker’s in the tournament and should be in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jason Holder

The West Indian all-rounder has turned SRH’s fortunes since his introduction into the side and should be included in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team. Jason Holder has taken 10 wickets in his five IPL games this season and has also come up with crucial runs with the bat lower down the order.

