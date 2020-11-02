Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 02 (ANI): Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Both the teams have 14 points and will fight for a playoff berth as the winner of this game will finish second in the points table while the losers' hope to finish in the top-four will depend on the result of the game between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Also Read | Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Among Top 10 Players to Watch Out For.

Shreyas Iyer-led side has lacked behind in the second half of the tournament and have lost their last four games. The same goes for RCB, as the team failed to get over the line in their last three games.

In their last face-off this season, Delhi Capitals thrashed Virat Kohli-led side by a hefty margin of 59 runs.

Also Read | Faf Du Plessis Replaces Kieron Pollard in Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 2020 Playoffs, Tamim Iqbal to Play for Lahore Qalandars.

Delhi made three changes as they brought in Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel and Daniel Sams.

On the other hand, RCB made a couple of changes. Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed come in for Gurkeerat Mann and Navdeep Saini.

RCB playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)