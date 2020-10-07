Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 7 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Both the sides will be targeting their third win in the ongoing IPL as they square off in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Karn Sharma Replaces Piyush Chawla for CSK As Dinesh Karthik Opts to Bat First.

CSK have made one change in the side as Karn Sharma comes in place for Piyush Chawla while KKR have fielded an unchanged XI.

CSK Playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar

Also Read | Edinson Cavani's Manchester United Debut to Be Delayed Due to England's Quarantine Rules.

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)