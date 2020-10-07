Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to continue their resurgence when they play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of Indian Premier League 13. MS Dhoni-led CSK finally returned to winning ways after three successive defeats and blew away KXIP with a 10-wicket victory in their previous IPL 2020 match. A win against KKR, who have won two and lost as many from four games, will take them to third in the IPL 2020 points table. For Dinesh Karthik and Co., it will be setting their batting order straight and finding a balance. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has won the toss and opted to bat first. KKR vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

KKR started their IPL 13 campaign with a 49-run defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians before beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals quite comprehensively. But just when it looked that the two-time IPL winners have finally found the right side, they conceded 228 against Delhi Capitals and lost the match by 18 runs. The defeat could have been heavier and by a bigger margin if not for the late destructive inning by Eoin Morgan (18-ball 44) and Rahul Tripathi (16-ball 36). KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

KKR vs CSK Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Whether Sunil Narine should still open the batting for them after scores of 9, 0, 15 and 3 in the last four games remains a question the KKR management must look into. Tripathi showed enough against DC to warrant an opportunity to open alongside Shubman Gill. Kuldeep Yadav was dropped for the last game and his return could tighten the leaky bowling attack.

CSK, on the other, looked to have finally struck form after three consecutive losses and will hope to carry on with the same. Shane Watson’s 53-ball 83 against Kings XI Punjab will bring some respite to the batting order and the management will hope the others find their form back with the bat. CSK’s form with the ball though remains a worrying sign. They have conceded 160-plus runs in just two of the five matches they have played while the other three have for more than 175.

KKR are fourth in the points table while CSK are sixth. A win will take either side to third and both will be eager for the victory which will do well to keep them in the touching distance for a top-two finish in the group stage and give them two shots to the IPL final.

