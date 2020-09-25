Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 64 and 37* respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 175/3 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Put in to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start as openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put on 94 runs for the first wicket. The partnership between both batsmen saw Shaw bringing up his half-century as well.

CSK finally got the breakthrough in the 11th over as Dhawan (35) was adjudged leg-before wicket while trying to play a reverse sweep off the bowling of Piyush Chawla.

Delhi Capitals was given yet another big blow in the 13th over as Shaw (64) was sent back to the pavilion as CSK skipper MS Dhoni stumped him off the bowling of Chawla and this reduced Delhi to 103/2.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then got together at the crease to retrieve Delhi's innings. The duo played two-three overs cautiously and finally started looking for big shots in the death overs.

Sam Curran bowled a tight 19th over as he conceded just four runs and he also managed to bag the wicket of Iyer (26). In the final over, Marcus Stoinis (5*) and Pant (37*) were able to score 14 runs to take Delhi's total past the 170-run mark.(ANI)

