Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI): After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that the defeat won't put the Shreyas Iyer-led side down and they will all come back stronger.

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday here at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

"We gonna have a discussion and see where we can improve. We have been playing very good quite consistently. This is not going to put us down. We would try to come back stronger," Dhawan told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 106 runs guided Delhi Capitals to 164/5 in the allotted twenty overs against KXIP. The left-handed Dhawan also became the first cricketer to score back to back centuries in IPL.

"I didn't know ( when asked if he knew that he was the first man in IPL to score back-to-back tons). Today, it happened that way (that no one could stick around with me). I took the responibility of holding one end up and was also hitting the boundaries when I got the chance," said Dhawan.

For Punjab, Mohammad Shami returned with the best figures as got conceded just 28 runs and took the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders on the same day. (ANI)

